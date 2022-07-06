Kiri Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Responsive Industries Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2022.

Kiri Industries Ltd surged 17.25% to Rs 540.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11833 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd spiked 11.93% to Rs 145.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21992 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd soared 10.98% to Rs 70.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd advanced 6.19% to Rs 1935.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3880 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd spurt 5.88% to Rs 106.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70770 shares in the past one month.

