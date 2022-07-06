Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup leads gainers in 'B' group

TVS Electronics Ltd, Kridhan Infra Ltd, Cinevista Ltd and Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2022.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup soared 12.76% to Rs 16.35 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83039 shares in the past one month.

TVS Electronics Ltd spiked 12.53% to Rs 208.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3971 shares in the past one month.

Kridhan Infra Ltd surged 10.47% to Rs 4.43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15182 shares in the past one month.

Cinevista Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 12.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3927 shares in the past one month.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd gained 8.87% to Rs 22.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36143 shares in the past one month.

