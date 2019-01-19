JUST IN
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 3.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.59% to Rs 2110.97 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 3.18% to Rs 239.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 231.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.59% to Rs 2110.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1750.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2110.971750.51 21 OPM %16.3917.62 -PBDT360.67322.35 12 PBT360.67322.35 12 NP239.14231.76 3

