ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company ties up with Yes Bank

For Bancassurance business

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has entered into a Bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank The partnership will provide the Bank's diverse customer base access to the insurer's portfolio and make insurance more accessible to its customers across India.

Through this tie-up, ICICI Lombard aims to offer innovative insurance solutions to Yes Bank's customers across 28 states and 8 Union Territories. With both organizations believing in offering the best to the customers through innovation, this partnership would offer customers the best of both worlds.

