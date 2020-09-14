Wipro partners with ProcessMaker for delivering innovative workflow management

Wipro and ProcessMaker, a US-based software company and low-code workflow automation platform, announced a partnership for delivering innovative workflow management to Wipro's customers in Latin America. This collaboration will leverage Wipro's proprietary technology platform iCaaS (Intelligent Content as a Service) along with ProcessMaker's Workflow automation platform to deliver Cognitive Content Automation solutions to customers.

These solutions will enable 'paperless' streamlined and efficient document processing while lowering the overall cost of operations.

It will digitize and automate complex business processes including KYC verification, account opening for financial services, invoicing and payments, supply chain visibility and vendor onboarding for small businesses among others. Using these solutions, business users, technology organizations, and line of business (LOB) managers will be able to accelerate their customers' digital journey. The solutions will be offered first to customers in the telecommunications, financial services, insurance and retail sectors before expanding to other industries.

