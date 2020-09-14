JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

The Ramco Cements commissions 9MW Waste Heat Recovery plant at Jayanthipuram

Sensex, Nifty advance in early trade
Business Standard

Indoco Remedies receives ANDA approval for Apixaban Tablets

Capital Market 

Indoco Remedies announced receipt of approval for its ANDA for Apixaban Tablets 2.5mg & 5mg.

The products are therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug 'Eliquis' of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS).

Apixaban is an anticoagulant, or blood thinner. It is used for patients with health problems caused by a blood clot.

The US market size of Apixaban Tablets is USD 11,037 million as per IMS MAT June'20 data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 09:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU