Indoco Remedies receives ANDA approval for Apixaban Tablets

Indoco Remedies announced receipt of approval for its ANDA for Apixaban Tablets 2.5mg & 5mg.
The products are therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug 'Eliquis' of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS).
Apixaban is an anticoagulant, or blood thinner. It is used for patients with health problems caused by a blood clot.
The US market size of Apixaban Tablets is USD 11,037 million as per IMS MAT June'20 data.
