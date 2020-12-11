ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 499.75, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.32% in last one year as compared to a 13.29% gain in NIFTY and a 1.59% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14450.1, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 66.49 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

