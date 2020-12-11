Vakrangee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TVS Srichakra Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2020.

TVS Srichakra Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2020.

Vakrangee Ltd spiked 9.76% to Rs 47.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Srichakra Ltd surged 9.13% to Rs 1939.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3851 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd soared 7.74% to Rs 13.09. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 7.64% to Rs 98.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd advanced 6.62% to Rs 323.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50935 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)