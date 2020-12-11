ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's AUM cross Rs 2 lakh cr

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1200 cr
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issue
ICICI Prudential Life rises over 6% in two days
Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company to consider NCD issue
ICICI Bank gains after paring stake in ICICI Prudential Life
-
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's Assets under Management (AUM) have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore.
This milestone has been achieved by the Company in its 20th year.
The Company started operations 20 years ago with the issuance of policies to seven underprivileged children. It had an AUM of approximately Rs 100 crore in FY 2001, which grew to about Rs 50,000 crore in FY2010 and subsequently the Company was the first in the insurance industry to achieve an AUM of Rs 1 lakh crore in February 2015.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU