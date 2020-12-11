ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's AUM cross Rs 2 lakh cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's Assets under Management (AUM) have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore.

This milestone has been achieved by the Company in its 20th year.

The Company started operations 20 years ago with the issuance of policies to seven underprivileged children. It had an AUM of approximately Rs 100 crore in FY 2001, which grew to about Rs 50,000 crore in FY2010 and subsequently the Company was the first in the insurance industry to achieve an AUM of Rs 1 lakh crore in February 2015.

