Kajaria Ceramics allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Kajaria Ceramics has allotted 1,23,800 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each for cash at Rs. 425 each, to those grantees who had exercised their options under ESOP 2015 of the Company.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company would stand increased to 15,90,81,000 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)