Board of Hatsun Agro Product approves allotment of 5.38 cr bonus shares

At meeting held on 11 December 2020

The Board of Hatsun Agro Product at its meeting held on 11 December 2020 has approved the allotment of 5,38,90,831 Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1 each to the Members holding Equity Shares as on the record date i.e 10 December, 2020 in the ratio of 1:3 ie One new Bonus Equity Share of Re.1 for every Three Equity Shares of Re. 1 each.

Pursuant to the above, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stand increased to Rs. 21,55,63,323/- (Rupees Twenty One Crores Fifty Five Lakhs Sixty Three Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty Three Only) divided into 21,55,63,323 (Twenty One Crores Fifty Five Lakhs Sixty Three Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty Three) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.

The Bonus shares shall be credited / dispatched on or before 17" December, 2020.

