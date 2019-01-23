ICICI Prudential slumps 9% after weak Q3 results

Shares of Company slumped as much as 9.09 per cent to Rs 312.70 apiece in the morning trade on BSE after the company's net profit dropped 34.36 per cent YoY to Rs 296.77 crore on 35.26 per cent fall in total income to Rs 8,786.70 crore in third quarter (Octobber- December) of FY19.

The result was announced after market hours on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the was down 43 points or 0.12 per cent at 36,401.58.

The stock hit a high of Rs 336.30 and a low of Rs 312.70 so far during the day.

