ICRA appoints Ramnath Krishnan MD and group CEO

-
ALSO READ
Moody's assigns B1(hyb) Axis Bank's proposed AT1 capital securities
Moody's revises outlook on GAIL (India) to stable
GAIL (India) receives Moody's Baa3 rating with Stable outlook
ONGC receives upgrade in credit rating outlook from Moody's
Moody's affirms Tata Chemicals' Ba1 rating; outlook 'stable'
-
The rating agency announced the appointment of Ramnath Krishnan as managing director and group chief executive officer from 23 October 2021.Krishnan joined ICRA in 2020 and is president - ratings and chief rating officer of the company.
Krishnan succeeds N Sivaraman, who stepped down from the position of MD & CEO on Friday, 22 October 2021, for personal reasons.
Shares of ICRA were down 1.78% at Rs 3596.55. The stock hit a high of Rs 3596.55 and a low of Rs 3579.40 in early trade.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of ICRA rose 42.39% to Rs 23.95 crore on 14.72% rise in net sales to Rs 79.87 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
ICRA is an independent and professional investment information and credit rating agency. The international credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service is ICRA's largest shareholder.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU