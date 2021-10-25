ICRA appoints Ramnath Krishnan MD and group CEO

The rating agency announced the appointment of Ramnath Krishnan as managing director and group chief executive officer from 23 October 2021.

Krishnan joined ICRA in 2020 and is president - ratings and chief rating officer of the company.

Krishnan succeeds N Sivaraman, who stepped down from the position of MD & CEO on Friday, 22 October 2021, for personal reasons.

Shares of ICRA were down 1.78% at Rs 3596.55. The stock hit a high of Rs 3596.55 and a low of Rs 3579.40 in early trade.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of ICRA rose 42.39% to Rs 23.95 crore on 14.72% rise in net sales to Rs 79.87 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

ICRA is an independent and professional investment information and credit rating agency. The international credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service is ICRA's largest shareholder.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)