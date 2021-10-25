ICICI Bank Ltd Spurts 6.89%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 12.27% over last one month compared to 7.54% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.29% rise in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd gained 6.89% today to trade at Rs 811.4. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 0.87% to quote at 46504.52. The index is up 7.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd increased 1.41% and State Bank of India added 0.46% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 67.37 % over last one year compared to the 49.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 12.27% over last one month compared to 7.54% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.01 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 815.95 on 25 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 388.1 on 30 Oct 2020.

