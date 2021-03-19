ICRA Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Cigniti Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2021.

ICRA Ltd soared 12.40% to Rs 3137 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3699 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2599 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd surged 10.06% to Rs 125.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78792 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd spiked 4.35% to Rs 97.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd spurt 4.29% to Rs 1927. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8557 shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd advanced 3.75% to Rs 330.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3790 shares in the past one month.

