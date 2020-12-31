Schneider Electric Infrastructure announces change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Schneider Electric snaps four day losing streak
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Schneider Electric Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Australia Market closes early on data issues
L&T gains on concluding sale of E&A biz
-
With effect from 01 January 2021Schneider Electric Infrastructure announced that Arnab Roy (DIN 02522674) has stepped down from his role as Whole-Time Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from 01 January 2021. However, Roy shall continue to be on the Company's Board as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director effective from the said date. The said change in designation is owing to new roles and responsibilities taken up by Roy within the Schneider Group.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU