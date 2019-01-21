Board of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 172.41 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Fertiliser stocks in heavy demand; surge up to 11%
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemical announces change in nominee director
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Announces Q2 Results FY 18-19
-
At meeting held on 19 January 2019The Board of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals at its meeting held on 19 January 2019 has taken note of the following -
1. Retirement of K S Raju from the office of Chairman
2. Appointment of Uday Shankar Jha, as regular Chairman of the Board
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU