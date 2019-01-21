Board of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 19 January 2019

The Board of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals at its meeting held on 19 January 2019 has taken note of the following -

1. Retirement of K S Raju from the office of Chairman
2. Appointment of Uday Shankar Jha, as regular Chairman of the Board

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 09:22 IST

