IDFC First Bank allots 9.65 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 9,65,150 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of Stock Options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS'.

These equity shares shall rank pari- passu with the existing equity shares of the Bank in all respects.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 62,21,33,74,870/- comprising of 6,22,13,37,487 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 62,22,30,26,370/- comprising of 6,22,23,02,637 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)