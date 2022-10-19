JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mahindra CIE Q3 CY23 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 171 cr

ITC to acquire further shares in Mother Sparsh
Business Standard

IDFC First Bank allots 9.65 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

IDFC First Bank has allotted 9,65,150 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of Stock Options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS'.

These equity shares shall rank pari- passu with the existing equity shares of the Bank in all respects.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 62,21,33,74,870/- comprising of 6,22,13,37,487 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 62,22,30,26,370/- comprising of 6,22,23,02,637 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU