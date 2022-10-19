Board of MosChip Technologies approves preferential allotment of 31.12 equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Moschip Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Moschip Technologies standalone net profit rises 181.97% in the June 2022 quarter
Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.88% in the June 2022 quarter
Information Technology shares edge higher
Lupin partners with global agencies to increase patient access to tuberculosis prevention treatment
-
On 18 October 2022The Board of MosChip Technologies on 18 October 2022 has approved the allotment of 31,12,203 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- at a price of Rs. 61.05 per equity share aggregating to Rs.18,99,99,993 Mayuka Holdings, Promoter of the Company on a preferential basis upon conversion of partial outstanding unsecured loan.
Consequent to the above allotment the total number of equity shares of the Company has increased from 160,847,590 to 163,959,792 shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU