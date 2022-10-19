Board of MosChip Technologies approves preferential allotment of 31.12 equity shares

On 18 October 2022

The Board of MosChip Technologies on 18 October 2022 has approved the allotment of 31,12,203 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- at a price of Rs. 61.05 per equity share aggregating to Rs.18,99,99,993 Mayuka Holdings, Promoter of the Company on a preferential basis upon conversion of partial outstanding unsecured loan.

Consequent to the above allotment the total number of equity shares of the Company has increased from 160,847,590 to 163,959,792 shares.

