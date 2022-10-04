Infosys collaborates with The Economist Educational Foundation

-
The Sustainability Project is an Economist Impact content and community platform, enabled by Infosys as Digital Innovation Partner, designed to accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact.
As part of this engagement, TEEF will develop a series of six world-class teaching resources for 9 to 15 year-olds on sustainability themes to inspire discussions about sustainability issues and instill an acute understanding of significant global challenges. Furthering its commitment to education and progress for all, Infosys will provide volunteers to support TEEF in creating these educational materials that enable teachers to deliver interactive sessions and facilitate healthy discussions for students, internationally.
