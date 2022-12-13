NCC receives revision in credit ratings

NCC has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Fund based working capital limits - IND A+/ Stable/ IND A1 (Long Term rating upgraded; Short Term rating affirmed) Non fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1 (Long Term rating upgraded; Short Term rating affirmed)

