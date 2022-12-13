JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

JSW Steel receives upgrade in its CDP rating
Business Standard

NCC receives revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

NCC has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Fund based working capital limits - IND A+/ Stable/ IND A1 (Long Term rating upgraded; Short Term rating affirmed) Non fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1 (Long Term rating upgraded; Short Term rating affirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 13:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU