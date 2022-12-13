GPCB directs temporary discontinuance of Bayer CropScience's Himatnagar plant

Bayer CropScience announced that the operations at the Company's crop protection formulations plant located at Himatnagar Plant in Gujarat have been temporarily discontinued pursuant to the Directions under Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) with effect from 12 December 2022.

