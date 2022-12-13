JSW Steel receives upgrade in its CDP rating

JSW Steel announced that the Company's CDP (earlier known as Carbon Disclosure Project) Rating has been upgraded to A ('Leadership Level') in 2022 from A- ('Leadership Level') in 2021.

With its stated and demonstrated focus on operational efficiency and environmental stewardship, the Company, across all its locations, is committed to embed sustainability in its operations and that has contributed positively to the present upgraded CDP Score.

CDP is a UK-based Organisation that helps companies and cities to disclose their environmental impacts by capturing and evaluating the environmental data and thereby assigning a rating.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)