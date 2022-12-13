JSW Steel receives upgrade in its CDP rating

-
ALSO READ
Yash Birla's Natural Skin Care Brand 'Nature 4 Nature' joins hands with kindlife to bring people closer to nature
EKI Energy arm completes capacity expansion project in Maharashtra
Jindal Stainless partners with EY to improve its ESG performance
JSW Steel records net loss of Rs 848 cr in Q2 FY23
Wipro, Paras Defence, Zuari Industries in focus
-
With its stated and demonstrated focus on operational efficiency and environmental stewardship, the Company, across all its locations, is committed to embed sustainability in its operations and that has contributed positively to the present upgraded CDP Score.
CDP is a UK-based Organisation that helps companies and cities to disclose their environmental impacts by capturing and evaluating the environmental data and thereby assigning a rating.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU