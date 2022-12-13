JUST IN
JSW Steel receives upgrade in its CDP rating

Capital Market 

JSW Steel announced that the Company's CDP (earlier known as Carbon Disclosure Project) Rating has been upgraded to A ('Leadership Level') in 2022 from A- ('Leadership Level') in 2021.

With its stated and demonstrated focus on operational efficiency and environmental stewardship, the Company, across all its locations, is committed to embed sustainability in its operations and that has contributed positively to the present upgraded CDP Score.

CDP is a UK-based Organisation that helps companies and cities to disclose their environmental impacts by capturing and evaluating the environmental data and thereby assigning a rating.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 13:03 IST

