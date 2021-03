IEX divests 31% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

NSE and ONGC pick up 26% and 5% stake respectively in Indian Gas Exchange

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced the strategic divestment of 26% of its equity holding in the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) through its wholly owned subsidiary NSE Investments and additional 5% equity holding to Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC). IEX, NSE and ONGC signed agreements to this effect.

Earlier this year, IEX announced the strategic investments of 5% each by leading players in the gas value chain - Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL (India) in IGX

