IEX electricity volume slips 1.7% YoY in April 2022 amid supply constraints

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday announced that it traded 7,574 MU electricity volume across all the market segments and witnessed a 1.7% decline in April 2022.

IEX said the decline in electricity volume was on the back of power supply related constraints which also led to high clearing prices across all the market segments.

Out of the total traded volume, 6989 MU came in the conventional power market, 336 MU in the green power market, and 249 MU (2.49 lac Certificates) in the REC Market.

IEX's Day-Ahead Market volume was at 4114 MU during the month of April 2022, falling 27.8% year on year from April 2021. The Real-Time Electricity Market recorded 1704 MU volume achieving a significant growth of 16% year on year with the average monthly price at Rs 9.55 per unit. The Term-Ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 1171 MU, registering 236% year on year jump.

IEX Green Market comprising the Day-Ahead and Term-Ahead market segments achieved 335 MU volume during April 2022. A total of 2.49 lacs Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were cleared in the trading session on 27 April 2022. The volume comprised 1.71 lacs Non-Solar RECs and 0.77 lacs Solar REC.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

Last week, the company's consolidated net profit soared 45.3% to Rs 88.4 crore on a 19.5% increase in net sales to Rs 112.08 crore in in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of IEX were trading 0.98% higher at Rs 205.1 on BSE.

