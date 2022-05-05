Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 2.68%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.99%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 19.21% over last one month compared to 6.16% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.69% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 2.68% today to trade at Rs 473.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.99% to quote at 21613.1. The index is down 6.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 2.48% and Tata Steel Ltd added 2.35% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 18.95 % over last one year compared to the 15.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 19.21% over last one month compared to 6.16% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25451 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.28 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 636 on 29 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 359.75 on 04 May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)