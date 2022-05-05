Havells India Ltd Slips 0.91%

Havells India Ltd has lost 1.34% over last one month compared to 8.29% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.64% drop in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd fell 0.91% today to trade at Rs 1241.65. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.11% to quote at 39995.13. The index is down 8.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.84% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.58% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 26.72 % over last one year compared to the 15.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Havells India Ltd has lost 1.34% over last one month compared to 8.29% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.64% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14211 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64903 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1503.7 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 958.35 on 21 Jun 2021.

