Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 425.38 points or 1.75% at 24706.18 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 5.11%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.96%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.66%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.22%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.92%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.54%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.52%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.44%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 1.38%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 484.89 or 0.87% at 56153.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.6 points or 0.95% at 16836.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.67 points or 0.67% at 27947.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.95 points or 0.82% at 8427.52.

On BSE,2063 shares were trading in green, 750 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)