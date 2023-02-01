IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 280.68 croreNet profit of IFB Agro Industries declined 4.89% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 280.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales280.68257.47 9 OPM %2.694.15 -PBDT17.0713.98 22 PBT12.329.70 27 NP8.178.59 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU