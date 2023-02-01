IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 280.68 crore

Net profit of IFB Agro Industries declined 4.89% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 280.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.280.68257.472.694.1517.0713.9812.329.708.178.59

