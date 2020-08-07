Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 47.15% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 35.35% to Rs 97.47 crore

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement declined 47.15% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 97.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales97.47150.77 -35 OPM %14.7215.67 -PBDT15.9924.38 -34 PBT11.0919.63 -44 NP8.2515.61 -47

