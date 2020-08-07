Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 47.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.35% to Rs 97.47 crore

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement declined 47.15% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 97.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.97.47150.7714.7215.6715.9924.3811.0919.638.2515.61

