JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jubilant FoodWorks forays into ready-to-cook segment with launch of 'ChefBoss'
Business Standard

Lupin consolidated net profit declines 64.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 3468.63 crore

Net profit of Lupin declined 64.73% to Rs 106.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 303.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 3468.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3815.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3468.633815.51 -9 OPM %14.0719.57 -PBDT487.66768.39 -37 PBT273.02518.23 -47 NP106.90303.05 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU