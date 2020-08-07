Lupin consolidated net profit declines 64.73% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 3468.63 croreNet profit of Lupin declined 64.73% to Rs 106.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 303.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 3468.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3815.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3468.633815.51 -9 OPM %14.0719.57 -PBDT487.66768.39 -37 PBT273.02518.23 -47 NP106.90303.05 -65
