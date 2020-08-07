Lupin consolidated net profit declines 64.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 3468.63 crore

Net profit of Lupin declined 64.73% to Rs 106.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 303.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 3468.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3815.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3468.633815.5114.0719.57487.66768.39273.02518.23106.90303.05

