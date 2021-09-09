Subex rebrands its IoT and OT cybersecurity product as Sectrio

Subex today announced the completion of the rebranding exercise of its Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity product Subex Secure.

Subex Secure will henceforth be called Sectrio.

The move comes in the wake of Sectrio gaining significant market traction powered by an exponential increase in the capabilities of its award-winning product portfolio.

Subex also felt the need to create a unique identity for its stack of IoT and OT cybersecurity offerings as its customers, prospects, and partners had started looking for specific information across these areas.

