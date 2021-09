Zensar Technologies partners with FRISS

To provide fraud prevention and detection solutions for P&C insurers

Zensar Technologies announced a partnership with FRISS, the most widely adopted provider of AI-powered end-to-end fraud prevention and detection solutions for P&C insurers worldwide. This global, strategic partnership will enable Zensar's clients to access the latest market-ready AI, a multitude of data sources and unparalleled customer service directly through FRISS.

FRISS offers solutions that are essential for improving day-to-day efficiency through claims, underwriting and SIU, a necessity for all P&C insurers. These solutions complement Zensar's Rapid Digitalization platform, InsureArk. InsureArk is designed to enable transformation of the current quote to claims processes within the P&C Insurance (Homeowner, Rental and Automotive). It is aimed at multiple personas (Customers, Insurers, Intermediaries, Adjusters, Contact Center Agents) within the Insurance landscape and provides Multi Channel Digital interfaces for carrying out their operations.

