IFGL Refractories receives upgrade in credit ratings

IFGL Refractories announced that ICRA has upgraded the long-term rating to ICRA AA- (pronounced ICRA double A minus) from ICRA A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus), assigned to the Rs. 173.00 crore Line of Credit (LOC) of the Company.

The outlook on the long-term rating is 'Stable'. The short-term rating for the captioned LOC has been reaffirmed at ICRA A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus).

