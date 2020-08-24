MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jindal Steel & Power achieves highest exports in April 2020
Jindal Steel & Power records 12% growth in standalone steel sales in Q1
Jindal Steel spurts on turnaround Q4 show
JSPL clocks net profit of Rs 268 cr in Q1
-
Sales decline 40.12% to Rs 241.61 croreNet Loss of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.12% to Rs 241.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 403.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales241.61403.46 -40 OPM %5.096.22 -PBDT- 7.002.86 PL PBT- 20.36-10.62 -92 NP- 15.95-24.81 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU