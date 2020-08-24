MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.12% to Rs 241.61 crore

Net Loss of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.12% to Rs 241.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 403.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.241.61403.465.096.22- 7.002.86- 20.36-10.62- 15.95-24.81

