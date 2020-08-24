JUST IN
Business Standard

Minda Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 118.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 71.03% to Rs 417.11 crore

Net loss of Minda Industries reported to Rs 118.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 53.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.03% to Rs 417.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1439.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales417.111439.75 -71 OPM %-17.1411.96 -PBDT-87.34155.31 PL PBT-155.5584.11 PL NP-118.3353.48 PL

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 08:15 IST

