Super Tannery standalone net profit declines 75.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.21% to Rs 18.74 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery declined 75.38% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.21% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.7440.05 -53 OPM %14.359.01 -PBDT1.712.45 -30 PBT0.220.94 -77 NP0.160.65 -75

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 08:11 IST

