Super Tannery standalone net profit declines 75.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.21% to Rs 18.74 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery declined 75.38% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.21% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18.7440.0514.359.011.712.450.220.940.160.65

