HCL Technologies launches Kubernetes Migration Platform

HCL Technologies (HCL) has launched its Kubernetes Migration Platform (KMP) to help organizations accelerate application modernization. HCL KMP is an automated solution that helps organizations migrate workloads from legacy on-premises and Cloud Foundry environments to modern Kubernetes-based platforms.

KMP's repeatable, reliable, and cost effective approach enables organizations to reduce risk and complete migrations up to 120 times faster compared to manual alternatives.

In addition, HCL KMP enables organizations to effortlessly move workloads between hybrid, multi-cloud environments built on different Kubernetes-based platforms, including; Google GKE, Microsoft Azure AKS, Amazon EKS, VMWare TKGI, Rancher, and Red Hat OpenShift. The platform offers organizations more freedom of choice, ensuring they are run on the most cost-effective platforms and helping to avoid vendor lock-in.

