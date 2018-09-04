IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co gets revision in ratings for bank facilities

-
From CAREIL&FS Engineering & Construction Co announced that CARE Ratings has revised the credit ratings of the company for long / short term bank facilities aggregating to Rs 3091.33 crore as under -
Long term facilities (Rs 902.81 crore) - CARE BB; Negative (Revised from CARE BBB-; Stable)
Short term facilities (Rs 2188.52 crore) - CARE A4 (Revised from CARE A3)
