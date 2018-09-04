JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Outcome of Board meeting of Trans Financial Resources
Business Standard

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co gets revision in ratings for bank facilities

Capital Market 

From CARE

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co announced that CARE Ratings has revised the credit ratings of the company for long / short term bank facilities aggregating to Rs 3091.33 crore as under -

Long term facilities (Rs 902.81 crore) - CARE BB; Negative (Revised from CARE BBB-; Stable)

Short term facilities (Rs 2188.52 crore) - CARE A4 (Revised from CARE A3)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 19:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements