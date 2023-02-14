IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit rises 318.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4270.18% to Rs 24.91 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals rose 318.60% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4270.18% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.910.57-7.5991.232.340.631.810.541.800.43

