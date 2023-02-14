JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit rises 318.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4270.18% to Rs 24.91 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals rose 318.60% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4270.18% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.910.57 4270 OPM %-7.5991.23 -PBDT2.340.63 271 PBT1.810.54 235 NP1.800.43 319

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU