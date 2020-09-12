Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.95% to Rs 0.21 croreNet loss of Ravikumar Distilleries reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.95% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.2120.01 -99 OPM %-638.101.95 -PBDT-1.340.36 PL PBT-1.460.20 PL NP-1.450.20 PL
