Business Standard

IMF Sees Indian Economy Expanding At 6.1% In 2023

Capital Market 

The IMF has noted in a latest update that India's economy is likely to expand at 6.8 percent in 2022, revised down by 1.4 percentage points since the April 2022 World Economic Outlook because of a weaker-than- expected recovery in the second quarter and subdued external demand.

A further slowdown of India's growth to 6.1 percent is expected in 2023 as external demand and a tightening in monetary and financial conditions weigh on growth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 12:05 IST

