Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ind-Agiv Commerce standalone net profit rises 1006.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 133.07% to Rs 5.85 crore

Net profit of Ind-Agiv Commerce rose 1006.67% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 133.07% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 11.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.852.51 133 11.4711.83 -3 OPM %34.5314.34 -13.167.52 - PBDT1.800.22 718 0.500.41 22 PBT1.750.17 929 0.310.22 41 NP1.660.15 1007 0.210.13 62

