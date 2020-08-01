Ind-Agiv Commerce standalone net profit rises 1006.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 133.07% to Rs 5.85 croreNet profit of Ind-Agiv Commerce rose 1006.67% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 133.07% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 11.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.852.51 133 11.4711.83 -3 OPM %34.5314.34 -13.167.52 - PBDT1.800.22 718 0.500.41 22 PBT1.750.17 929 0.310.22 41 NP1.660.15 1007 0.210.13 62
