Ind-Agiv Commerce standalone net profit rises 1006.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 133.07% to Rs 5.85 crore

Net profit of Ind-Agiv Commerce rose 1006.67% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 133.07% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 11.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

