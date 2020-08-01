Royal India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-

Sales decline 96.50% to Rs 2.02 croreNet Loss of Royal India Corporation reported to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.50% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 59.73% to Rs 200.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.0257.79 -97 200.69125.64 60 OPM %-480.69-1.94 --3.99-0.79 - PBDT-12.44-2.67 -366 -18.45-8.60 -115 PBT-12.44-2.67 -366 -18.45-8.60 -115 NP-9.22-0.09 -10144 -15.23-6.02 -153
