Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.54% to Rs 4.21 croreNet Loss of Asian Hotels (East) reported to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.54% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.2144.48 -91 OPM %-145.131.73 -PBDT-5.34-0.31 -1623 PBT-10.58-6.80 -56 NP-10.65-6.63 -61
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
