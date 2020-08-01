Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.44% to Rs 64.31 croreNet Loss of Alps Industries reported to Rs 59.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.44% to Rs 64.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 112.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 63.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.61% to Rs 313.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 371.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales64.3182.92 -22 313.20371.15 -16 OPM %-70.66-2.33 --18.51-0.09 - PBDT-56.24-14.10 -299 -106.77-51.82 -106 PBT-57.22-22.44 -155 -121.63-85.66 -42 NP-59.04-22.42 -163 -112.24-63.26 -77
