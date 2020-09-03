Universus Photo Imagings consolidated net profit rises 75.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.56% to Rs 9.63 crore

Net profit of Universus Photo Imagings rose 75.45% to Rs 35.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.56% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.6317.3716.5114.6837.5721.8437.4321.6635.9520.49

