JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

D P Wires standalone net profit declines 10.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors in spotlight
Business Standard

Universus Photo Imagings consolidated net profit rises 75.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 44.56% to Rs 9.63 crore

Net profit of Universus Photo Imagings rose 75.45% to Rs 35.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.56% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.6317.37 -45 OPM %16.5114.68 -PBDT37.5721.84 72 PBT37.4321.66 73 NP35.9520.49 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU