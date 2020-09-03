JUST IN
Business Standard

Coal India consolidated net profit declines 55.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.77% to Rs 17007.10 crore

Net profit of Coal India declined 55.08% to Rs 2079.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4629.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 17007.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23223.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17007.1023223.00 -27 OPM %17.9428.47 -PBDT3652.737745.28 -53 PBT2800.137011.00 -60 NP2079.604629.67 -55

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 08:21 IST

