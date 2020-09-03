Coal India consolidated net profit declines 55.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.77% to Rs 17007.10 crore

Net profit of Coal India declined 55.08% to Rs 2079.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4629.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 17007.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23223.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17007.1023223.0017.9428.473652.737745.282800.137011.002079.604629.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)