Indag Rubber intimates of conversion of subsidiary into JV

Indag Rubber announced that its stake in Alberieth EV Services has reduced from 100% to 50% and hence Alberieth EV Services ceases to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with effect from 18 February 2019.

The balance 50% stake in Alberieth EV Services is now held by EPIC Mobility Technologies, Singapore.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 18:26 IST

