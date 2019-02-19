Indag Rubber intimates of conversion of subsidiary into JV

-
Indag Rubber announced that its stake in Alberieth EV Services has reduced from 100% to 50% and hence Alberieth EV Services ceases to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with effect from 18 February 2019.
The balance 50% stake in Alberieth EV Services is now held by EPIC Mobility Technologies, Singapore.
