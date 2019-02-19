Everest Kanto Cylinder gets revision in credit ratings

-
From CAREEverest Kanto Cylinder announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings for the company's various facilities as under -
Long term fund based bank facilities (term loan) (Rs 79.99 crore) - CARE BB+; Positive (Revised from CARE BB; Positive)
Long term fund based bank facilities (cash credit) (Rs 91 crore) - CARE BB+; Positive (Revised from CARE BB; Positive)
Short term non fund based bank facilities (Rs 54.92 crore) - CARE A4+ (Reaffirmed)
