Everest Kanto Cylinder gets revision in credit ratings

From CARE

Everest Kanto Cylinder announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings for the company's various facilities as under -

Long term fund based bank facilities (term loan) (Rs 79.99 crore) - CARE BB+; Positive (Revised from CARE BB; Positive)

Long term fund based bank facilities (cash credit) (Rs 91 crore) - CARE BB+; Positive (Revised from CARE BB; Positive)

Short term non fund based bank facilities (Rs 54.92 crore) - CARE A4+ (Reaffirmed)

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 16:11 IST

